Glessner House Museum

The 1887 John J Glessner House is the premier survivor of the Prairie Avenue Historic District. Much of the interior is reminiscent of an English manor house, with heavy wooden beams and other English-style details. Additionally, more than 80% of the current furnishings are authentic, thanks to the Glessner family’s penchant for family photos. Tours (75 minutes) take it all in.

Famed American architect Henry Hobson Richardson designed the beautiful composition of rusticated granite. The L-shaped house surrounds a sunny southern courtyard.