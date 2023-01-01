Prairie Avenue Historic District

In the late 1800s, Prairie Ave between 16th and 20th Sts is where Chicago's millionaires lived in their mansions. Today the district is good for a stroll. Some of the homes have been preserved as museums, such as Glessner House and Clarke House. Others are intriguing to admire from the outside: William K Kimball House, Joseph G Coleman House and Elbridge G Keith House.

Prairie Ave was millionaire's row until the vice and industry of the nearby Levee District (four blocks west) got too close for comfort. By 1900 the crème de la crème had packed up and moved north to the Gold Coast. The neighborhood endured years of decline until the Chicago Architecture Foundation stepped in to help restore various buildings.