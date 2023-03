Al Capone is now buried in this cemetery in Hillside, west of Chicago. He and his relatives were moved here in 1950. Al’s simple gray gravestone, which has been stolen and replaced twice, is concealed by a hedge. It reads ‘Alphonse Capone, 1899–1947, My Jesus Mercy.’ Capone’s neighbors include old rivals Dean O’Banion and Hymie Weiss. Both tried to rub out Capone, who returned the favor in a far more effective manner.