This architectural wonder from Frank Lloyd Wright was built in 1909 and reopened in 2018 after a five-year restoration. Explore at your leisure on a 30-minute self-guided look-around ($10 per person), or go on a 60-minute guided tour ($18 per person, with departures on the hour starting at 10am weekdays, 9am on Saturday).

Those who want to go deeper can take the 90-minute, $40 in-depth tours on Saturdays only.