Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio

This is where Wright lived and worked from 1889 to 1909 and it's the first home he ever designed. Tour frequency varies, from every 20 minutes on summer weekends to every hour or so in winter. The hour-long walk-through reveals a fascinating place, filled with the details that made Wright’s style distinctive. The studio also offers guided neighborhood walking tours ($15) on Sundays; a self-guided audio version ($15) is available on other days.

You can explore on the cheap by buying an architectural site map ($4.35) from the studio shop, which gives the locations of other Wright-designed abodes, a select few of which open their doors to the public during the trust's annual Wright Plus Housewalk ($95 to $110) on the third Saturday in May.