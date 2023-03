Jaunt over to little-known, utterly picturesque Alpen Cellars. Specializing in Riesling, Gewürtztraminer, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the vineyard is open for tours, tastings and picnicking on idyllic riverside grounds.

To get there from Weaverville, take Hwy 3 for about 35 miles to the north end of Trinity Lake (5 miles past Trinity Center), then turn right on East Side Rd; 8 miles further, head left on East Fork Rd and continue for 2 miles.