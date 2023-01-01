Lake Shasta Caverns

High in the limestone megaliths at the north end of the lake hide these impressive caves. Tours through the many chambers dripping with massive formations operate daily and include a boat ride across Lake Shasta. Bring a sweater as the temperature inside is 58°F (14°C) year-round. With over 600 stairs, a decent level of fitness is required.

On Friday and Saturday evenings in summer the company also runs sunset buffet dinner cruises on the lake.

To get there, take the Shasta Caverns Rd exit from I-5, about 15 miles north of Redding, and follow the signs for 1.5 miles.