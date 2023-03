Situated on 300 meandering acres, this is an artistic, cultural and scientific center for visitors of all ages, with an emphasis on the Sacramento River watershed. The complex houses art and natural-science museums, with fun interactive exhibits. There are also extensive arboretum gardens, a butterfly house (open seasonally) and a 22,000-gallon, walk-through river aquarium full of regional aquatic life (yes, including turtles).

The on-site Café at Turtle Bay serves hot and cold drinks.