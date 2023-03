An old mining town lent the rich name to Whiskeytown Lake, a lovely, multi-use reservoir that was dedicated by John F Kennedy less than two months before his assassination. Today folks descend on the lake’s serene 36 miles of forested shoreline to camp, swim, sail, mountain bike and pan for gold.

The Whiskeytown National Recreation Area Visitor Center, on the southeast point of the lake, provides information and free maps.