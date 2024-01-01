JJ Jackson Memorial Museum & Trinity County Historical Park

West of I-5

LoginSave

Next door to the Joss House you’ll find gold-mining and cultural exhibits, plus vintage machinery, memorabilia, an old miner’s cabin and a blacksmith shop.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shasta State Historic Park

    Shasta State Historic Park

    25.52 MILES

    On Hwy 299, 6 miles west of Redding, this state historic park preserves the ruins of an 1850s Gold Rush mining town called Shasta – not to be confused…

  • Shasta Dam

    Shasta Dam

    27.33 MILES

    On scale with the enormous natural features of the area, this colossal, 15-million-ton concrete dam is second only in size to Grand Coolie Dam in…

  • Whiskeytown Lake

    Whiskeytown Lake

    21.38 MILES

    An old mining town lent the rich name to Whiskeytown Lake, a lovely, multi-use reservoir that was dedicated by John F Kennedy less than two months before…

  • Alpen Cellars

    Alpen Cellars

    27.33 MILES

    Jaunt over to little-known, utterly picturesque Alpen Cellars. Specializing in Riesling, Gewürtztraminer, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the vineyard is open…

  • Courthouse Museum

    Courthouse Museum

    24.85 MILES

    This building was the courthouse for over 30 years in the late 1800s and now houses a fun and informative museum and visitor center.

  • Highland Art Center

    Highland Art Center

    0.03 MILES

    Stroll through this large central gallery showcasing local artists.

View more attractions

Nearby West of I-5 attractions

4. Whiskeytown Lake

21.38 MILES

An old mining town lent the rich name to Whiskeytown Lake, a lovely, multi-use reservoir that was dedicated by John F Kennedy less than two months before…

5. Courthouse Museum

24.85 MILES

This building was the courthouse for over 30 years in the late 1800s and now houses a fun and informative museum and visitor center.

6. Shasta State Historic Park

25.52 MILES

On Hwy 299, 6 miles west of Redding, this state historic park preserves the ruins of an 1850s Gold Rush mining town called Shasta – not to be confused…

7. Alpen Cellars

27.33 MILES

Jaunt over to little-known, utterly picturesque Alpen Cellars. Specializing in Riesling, Gewürtztraminer, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the vineyard is open…

8. Shasta Dam

27.33 MILES

On scale with the enormous natural features of the area, this colossal, 15-million-ton concrete dam is second only in size to Grand Coolie Dam in…