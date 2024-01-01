Next door to the Joss House you’ll find gold-mining and cultural exhibits, plus vintage machinery, memorabilia, an old miner’s cabin and a blacksmith shop.
JJ Jackson Memorial Museum & Trinity County Historical Park
Weaverville Joss House State Historic Park
0.06 MILES
The walls here basically talk – they’re papered inside with 150-year-old donation ledgers from the once-thriving Chinese community, the immigrants who…
25.52 MILES
On Hwy 299, 6 miles west of Redding, this state historic park preserves the ruins of an 1850s Gold Rush mining town called Shasta – not to be confused…
27.33 MILES
On scale with the enormous natural features of the area, this colossal, 15-million-ton concrete dam is second only in size to Grand Coolie Dam in…
21.38 MILES
An old mining town lent the rich name to Whiskeytown Lake, a lovely, multi-use reservoir that was dedicated by John F Kennedy less than two months before…
27.33 MILES
Jaunt over to little-known, utterly picturesque Alpen Cellars. Specializing in Riesling, Gewürtztraminer, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the vineyard is open…
24.85 MILES
This building was the courthouse for over 30 years in the late 1800s and now houses a fun and informative museum and visitor center.
7.57 MILES
Check out the underwater viewing area of the steelhead and salmon ladder.
0.03 MILES
Stroll through this large central gallery showcasing local artists.
