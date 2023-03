Since 1978 the Wild Horse Sanctuary has been sheltering horses and burros that would otherwise have been destroyed. You can visit its humble visitors center on Wednesdays and Saturdays to see these lovely animals or even volunteer for a day, with advance arrangement. To see them on the open plains, take a two- to three-day weekend pack trip in spring or summer (from $475 per person). Shingletown lies 20 miles to the west of Lassen Volcanic National Park.