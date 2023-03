Set on a beautiful, shaded piece of land overlooking a languorous section of the Sacramento River, this park preserves the original one-room adobe house, old forge and grounds of pioneer William B Ide, who ‘fought’ in the 1846 Bear Flag Revolt at Sonoma. He became president of the California Bear Republic, which lasted 25 days.

Head about a mile north on Main St, turn east onto Adobe Rd and go another mile, following the signs.