California Theater

Mt Shasta Region

At downtown’s north end stands what was the town’s pride. This once-glamorous venue was being restored to its original glory, then the work stopped. First opened in 1926, the theater hosted stars such as Clark Gable, Carole Lombard and the Marx Brothers. Today the very sporadic lineup includes second-run films, musical performances and yoga classes.

  • Mount Shasta

    Mt Shasta

    14.23 MILES

    You'll come across views of Mt Shasta either peaking over a ridge or completely dominating the landscape, from the Oregon border and even into the east…

  • Castle Crags State Park

    Castle Crags State Park

    3.79 MILES

    The stars of this glorious state park alongside Castle Crags Wilderness Area are its soaring spires of ancient granite formed some 225 million years ago,…

  • Lake Shasta Caverns

    Lake Shasta Caverns

    28.07 MILES

    High in the limestone megaliths at the north end of the lake hide these impressive caves. Tours through the many chambers dripping with massive formations…

  • Alpen Cellars

    Alpen Cellars

    21.21 MILES

    Jaunt over to little-known, utterly picturesque Alpen Cellars. Specializing in Riesling, Gewürtztraminer, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the vineyard is open…

  • McCloud Mercantile

    McCloud Mercantile

    7.49 MILES

    The huge McCloud Mercantile anchors the downtown. There’s a hotel upstairs and it hosts a couple of restaurants that warrant a longer stay, but those just…

  • Sisson Museum

    Sisson Museum

    7.35 MILES

    A half-mile west of the freeway, this former hatchery headquarters is full of curious mountaineering artifacts and old pictures. The changing exhibitions…

  • Dunsmuir City Park

    Dunsmuir City Park

    1 MILES

    As you follow winding Dunsmuir Ave north over the freeway, look for this park with its local native botanical gardens and a vintage steam engine in front…

