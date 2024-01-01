At downtown’s north end stands what was the town’s pride. This once-glamorous venue was being restored to its original glory, then the work stopped. First opened in 1926, the theater hosted stars such as Clark Gable, Carole Lombard and the Marx Brothers. Today the very sporadic lineup includes second-run films, musical performances and yoga classes.
California Theater
Mt Shasta Region
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.23 MILES
You'll come across views of Mt Shasta either peaking over a ridge or completely dominating the landscape, from the Oregon border and even into the east…
3.79 MILES
The stars of this glorious state park alongside Castle Crags Wilderness Area are its soaring spires of ancient granite formed some 225 million years ago,…
28.07 MILES
High in the limestone megaliths at the north end of the lake hide these impressive caves. Tours through the many chambers dripping with massive formations…
21.21 MILES
Jaunt over to little-known, utterly picturesque Alpen Cellars. Specializing in Riesling, Gewürtztraminer, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the vineyard is open…
7.49 MILES
The huge McCloud Mercantile anchors the downtown. There’s a hotel upstairs and it hosts a couple of restaurants that warrant a longer stay, but those just…
7.35 MILES
A half-mile west of the freeway, this former hatchery headquarters is full of curious mountaineering artifacts and old pictures. The changing exhibitions…
Mt Shasta City Park & Sacramento River Headwaters
8.49 MILES
Off Mt Shasta Blvd, about a mile north of downtown, the headwaters of the Sacramento River gurgle up from the ground in a large, cool spring. It’s about…
1 MILES
As you follow winding Dunsmuir Ave north over the freeway, look for this park with its local native botanical gardens and a vintage steam engine in front…
Nearby Mt Shasta Region attractions
