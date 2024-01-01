Founded by the utopian Kaweah Co-operative Colony, this is one of the USA's smallest and oldest still-operating post offices, now staffed by volunteers. Visitors can peer inside at any time of day to see the original details and ornate mail boxes. Look for the rustic wooden building about 2.7 miles north of Hwy 198.
Kaweah Post Office
Sequoia National Park
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
13.93 MILES
Joined by a high-altitude roadway bisecting a national forest and contiguous with a number of wilderness areas, these two parks combined offer vast…
6.82 MILES
A scenic subalpine valley at 7500ft, Mineral King is Sequoia’s backpacking mecca and a good place to find solitude. Gorgeous and gigantic, its glacially…
12.43 MILES
This 3-sq-mile grove protects the park’s most gargantuan tree specimens. Among them is the world’s biggest, the General Sherman tree, rocketing 275ft into…
10.05 MILES
A quarter-mile staircase climbs 350 steps (over 300ft) to the top of Sequoia’s iconic granite dome at an elevation of 6725ft, offering mind-boggling views…
19.28 MILES
This sequoia grove off Generals Hwy is astounding. The paved half-mile General Grant Tree Trail is an interpretive walk that visits a number of mature…
12.29 MILES
By volume the largest living tree on earth, the massive General Sherman Tree rockets into the sky and waaay out of the camera frame. Pay your respects to…
27.54 MILES
This verdant meadow, bordered by the Kings River and soaring granite walls, offers phenomenal views. In the early morning, the air hums with birdsong, the…
12.54 MILES
Bordering long stretches of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, this national forest area, named after the enormous Sequoia trees it contains, was…
Nearby Sequoia National Park attractions
1. Three Rivers Historical Museum
1.89 MILES
Holds a small collection of local ranching, mining and domestic artifacts, as well as an archive of historical photographs and newspaper clippings. The…
6.35 MILES
In the 1930s, no one anticipated the development of monster SUVs. About 1.5 miles north of the Foothills Visitor Center, a flat granite boulder on the…
6.82 MILES
A scenic subalpine valley at 7500ft, Mineral King is Sequoia’s backpacking mecca and a good place to find solitude. Gorgeous and gigantic, its glacially…
8.95 MILES
The Potwisha people, a band of Monache (also known as Western Mono), originally lived at this site. When the first white settler, Hale Tharp, arrived in…
9.46 MILES
Discovered in 1918 by two parks' employees who were going fishing, this unique cave was carved by an underground river and has marble formations estimated…
10.05 MILES
A quarter-mile staircase climbs 350 steps (over 300ft) to the top of Sequoia’s iconic granite dome at an elevation of 6725ft, offering mind-boggling views…
10.42 MILES
For a primer on the intriguing ecology and history of giant sequoias, this pint-sized modern museum will entertain both kids and adults. Hands-on exhibits…
10.45 MILES
Visitors can drive through a 2000-year-old tree, which fell naturally in 1937. It once stood 275ft high with a base measuring 21ft in diameter. Regular…