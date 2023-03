Though there are no official tours of the Googleplex, visitors can stroll the campus and gawk at the public art on the leafy grounds, where scads of Googlers zoom about on primary-colored bicycles. Don't miss the toothy T-Rex festooned in pink flamingos next to the volleyball court.

Discover lawn sculptures of Android operating systems (a cupcake! a doughnut! a robot!) a short drive away at 1981 Landings Dr, where the Google company store sells logo-branded merchandise.