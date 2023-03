Auguste Rodin’s Burghers of Calais bronze sculpture marks the entrance to Stanford University's Main Quad, an open plaza where the original 12 campus buildings – a mix of Romanesque and Mission Revival styles – were joined by Memorial Church in 1903. The church is noted for its beautiful mosaic-tiled frontage, stained-glass windows and five organs with more than 8000 pipes.

Free guided tours of 'MemChu' are given at 2pm every Friday and 11:15am on the first Sunday of the month.