SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Nobel Prize–winning scientific discoveries have been made at this 2-mile-long linear accelerator – the world's longest – built in the mid-1960s. Scientists here today conduct research in particle physics and cosmology, among other lofty theoretical and technological pursuits. Advance tour reservations are required, and spots fill up fast when booking opens at 9am on the last Friday of each month.

Guided 90-minute public tours visit the linear accelerator and x-ray laser facility. Children must be at least 12 years old. Close-toed shoes and a government-issued photo ID are required.