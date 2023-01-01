Buck Rock Fire Lookout

Built in 1923 and staffed during the wildfire season, this fire lookout is one of the finest restored watchtowers you could ever hope to visit. A total of 172 stairs lead to a dollhouse-sized wooden cabin on a dramatic 8500ft granite rise. From the Generals Hwy, turn east onto Big Meadows Rd (FS 14S11). At approximately 2.5 miles, turn north on the signed dirt road (FS 13S04), then drive another 3 miles to the lookout parking area.

Opening hours may vary, so check the website or the seasonal park newspaper, or ask at a visitor center beforehand. The lookout closes during lightning storms and fire emergencies.