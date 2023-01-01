For a breathtaking view of Kings Canyon, head 2.3 miles up narrow, steep and winding Panoramic Point Rd (trailers and RVs aren’t recommended), which branches off Hwy 180. Follow a short paved trail uphill from the parking lot to the viewpoint, where precipitous canyons and the snowcapped peaks of the Great Western Divide unfold below you. Snow closes the road to vehicles during winter, when it becomes a cross-country ski and snowshoe route.

Hikers may access the road when snow levels are low. From Grant Grove’s visitor center, follow the paved side road east, turning left after 0.1 miles, then right at the John Muir Lodge.