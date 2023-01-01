About 3 miles northeast of the park’s Big Stump Entrance, Grant Grove Village is the park’s main tourist hub year-round, with lodge and cabin accommodations, a restaurant, decent-sized market and free wi-fi. ATMs are located inside the lodge lobby and at the market. The closest gas is at Hume Lake or Stony Creek.

Grant Grove’s busy visitor center has interesting exhibits on nature conservation, wildlife habitats and environmental issues, and also screens an introductory movie about Kings Canyon – all subtitled in both English and Spanish.