No-oak Chardonnay, barrel-selected Pinot Noir and bold estate Syrah, with artisanal cheese, charcuterie and chocolate pairings on weekends.
Tolosa Winery
San Luis Obispo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.13 MILES
Come for the wine, stay for the architecture, the views and the (occasional) live music. The sweeping panorama across this relative newcomer's vineyard to…
Firestone Walker Brewing Company
25.49 MILES
Beer lovers can witness the magic happen on guided spins around the massive Firestone Walker brewery. Tours leave daily from the visitor center (reserve…
Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa
4.07 MILES
Those reverberatory bells heard around downtown emanate from this fifth California mission, founded by Padre Junípero Serra in 1772 and named for a 13th…
15.2 MILES
Wind-tossed coastal bluffs with wild, wide-open sea views make this park a favorite spot with hikers and mountain bikers. The northern half of the park…
16.63 MILES
Chumash tribespeople are the only people legally allowed to climb this volcanic rock, now the protected nesting ground of peregrine falcons. You can laze…
27.48 MILES
Artists from around the Central Coast work and display their art at this collection of open studios on the eastern edge of Paso Robles' town square. Up to…
5.7 MILES
At this rural farm stand and pick-your-own berry farm, you can park alongside the sheep and goat pens, lick an ice-cream cone, then grab a basket and walk…
15.83 MILES
With exhibits, posters and more than 200 skateboards from the 1930s to the 21st century, this excellent privately operated museum is essential for anyone…
Nearby San Luis Obispo attractions
1.37 MILES
Sip Paragon Vineyard estate Chardonnay by panoramic windows overlooking fields of grapes.
1.44 MILES
Samples from six different labels inside an early-20th-century wooden schoolhouse, with two bocce ball courts outside.
2.11 MILES
Boisterous tasting room pours different varietals from Edna Valley and Paso Robles, with a tiny gourmet deli.
3.72 MILES
In a rust-colored barn tasting room, tipple hand-crafted, small-lot wines grown mostly organically.
3.75 MILES
Small, family-run vineyard pours cult-worthy Pinot Noir inside a cozy brick tasting room.
3.95 MILES
SLO’s weirdest sight is colorfully plastered with thousands of wads of ABC (‘already been chewed’) gum. Watch where you step!
7. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art
4.05 MILES
By the creek, this small gallery showcases the work of local painters, sculptors, printmakers and fine-art photographers, as well as traveling California…
