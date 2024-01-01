Tolosa Winery

San Luis Obispo

No-oak Chardonnay, barrel-selected Pinot Noir and bold estate Syrah, with artisanal cheese, charcuterie and chocolate pairings on weekends.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Presqu'ile

    Presqu'ile

    29.13 MILES

    Come for the wine, stay for the architecture, the views and the (occasional) live music. The sweeping panorama across this relative newcomer's vineyard to…

  • Firestone Walker Brewing Company

    Firestone Walker Brewing Company

    25.49 MILES

    Beer lovers can witness the magic happen on guided spins around the massive Firestone Walker brewery. Tours leave daily from the visitor center (reserve…

  • Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa

    Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa

    4.07 MILES

    Those reverberatory bells heard around downtown emanate from this fifth California mission, founded by Padre Junípero Serra in 1772 and named for a 13th…

  • Montaña de Oro State Park

    Montaña de Oro State Park

    15.2 MILES

    Wind-tossed coastal bluffs with wild, wide-open sea views make this park a favorite spot with hikers and mountain bikers. The northern half of the park…

  • Morro Rock

    Morro Rock

    16.63 MILES

    Chumash tribespeople are the only people legally allowed to climb this volcanic rock, now the protected nesting ground of peregrine falcons. You can laze…

  • Studios on the Park

    Studios on the Park

    27.48 MILES

    Artists from around the Central Coast work and display their art at this collection of open studios on the eastern edge of Paso Robles' town square. Up to…

  • Avila Valley Barn

    Avila Valley Barn

    5.7 MILES

    At this rural farm stand and pick-your-own berry farm, you can park alongside the sheep and goat pens, lick an ice-cream cone, then grab a basket and walk…

  • Morro Bay Skateboard Museum

    Morro Bay Skateboard Museum

    15.83 MILES

    With exhibits, posters and more than 200 skateboards from the 1930s to the 21st century, this excellent privately operated museum is essential for anyone…

Nearby San Luis Obispo attractions

1. Edna Valley Vineyard

1.37 MILES

Sip Paragon Vineyard estate Chardonnay by panoramic windows overlooking fields of grapes.

2. Niven Family Wine Estates

1.44 MILES

Samples from six different labels inside an early-20th-century wooden schoolhouse, with two bocce ball courts outside.

3. Sextant Wines

2.11 MILES

Boisterous tasting room pours different varietals from Edna Valley and Paso Robles, with a tiny gourmet deli.

4. Chamisal Vineyards

3.72 MILES

In a rust-colored barn tasting room, tipple hand-crafted, small-lot wines grown mostly organically.

5. Kynsi Winery

3.75 MILES

Small, family-run vineyard pours cult-worthy Pinot Noir inside a cozy brick tasting room.

6. Bubblegum Alley

3.95 MILES

SLO’s weirdest sight is colorfully plastered with thousands of wads of ABC (‘already been chewed’) gum. Watch where you step!

7. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art

4.05 MILES

By the creek, this small gallery showcases the work of local painters, sculptors, printmakers and fine-art photographers, as well as traveling California…

