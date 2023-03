Wind-tossed coastal bluffs with wild, wide-open sea views make this park a favorite spot with hikers and mountain bikers. The northern half of the park features sand dunes and an ancient marine terrace visible due to seismic uplifting.

Spooner's Cove, once used by smugglers, is now a beautiful sandy beach and picnic area. If you go tide-pooling, you'll see starfish, limpets and crabs – be sure not to touch them. Nearby is a primitive campground.