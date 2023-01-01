Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa

San Luis Obispo

Those reverberatory bells heard around downtown emanate from this fifth California mission, founded by Padre Junípero Serra in 1772 and named for a 13th-century French saint. Cradled by bountiful gardens, the modest church has an unusual L-shape and whitewashed walls decorated with Stations of the Cross. The friars' former residential quarters now house an old-fashioned museum with artifacts illustrating life during the Chumash tribal and Spanish colonial periods. Interesting guided tours run most days at 1:15pm.

Suggest an Edit