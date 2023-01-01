Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Beer lovers can witness the magic happen on guided spins around the massive Firestone Walker brewery. Tours leave daily from the visitor center (reserve online), where you can also sample brews such as the signature 805 Blonde Ale, named after the local telephone area code, or the experimental Nitro Merlin Milk Stout. The Taproom restaurant (open from 11am to 9pm) provides balance-restoring pizza, ribs, burgers ($12 to $19) and, of course, more beer.

The shortest tour is the 40-minute Brewhouse Tour ($10), which takes in the original and new brewhouses and includes four beer samples plus a souvenir bag. The hour-long Campus Tour ($35) goes more behind the scenes and includes stops at the packaging line and in the fermentation cellar, with five sample and that souvenir bag. Finally, the 90-minute Barrel Room Tour ($35), available Friday to Sunday only, culminates with a peek inside the barrel aging room.