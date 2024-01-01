Cass Winery

Central Coast

All that rich Rhône varietal wine-tasting, from Roussanne to Syrah, going straight to your head? An epicurean market cafe here serves lunch until 5pm daily.

1. Tobin James Cellars

4.29 MILES

Anti-serious Old West saloon pours bold reds, including an outlaw ‘Ballistic’ Zinfandel and ‘Liquid Love’ dessert wine. No tasting fee.

2. Eberle Winery

5.05 MILES

Offers lofty vineyard views and tours of its wine caves every half-hour from 10:30am to 5pm. Sociable tastings run the gamut of white and red varietals…

3. Studios on the Park

7.24 MILES

Artists from around the Central Coast work and display their art at this collection of open studios on the eastern edge of Paso Robles' town square. Up to…

4. Firestone Walker Brewing Company

7.28 MILES

Beer lovers can witness the magic happen on guided spins around the massive Firestone Walker brewery. Tours leave daily from the visitor center (reserve…

5. J Lohr Vineyards & Wines

7.73 MILES

A Central Coast wine pioneer, J Lohr owns vineyards in Napa Valley, Monterey's Santa Lucia Highlands and Paso's pastoral countryside. Knowledgeable staff…

6. Castoro Cellars

8.85 MILES

Husband-and-wife team produces ‘dam fine wine’ (the mascot is a beaver, get it?), including from custom-crushed and organic grapes. Outdoor vineyard…

7. Chronic Cellars

10.7 MILES

Everyone's favorite irreverent winery, where Día de Los Muertos designs cover bottles of bold blends. Play billiards in the tasting room or a game of…

8. Mission San Miguel Arcángel

12.59 MILES

Founded in 1797, Mission San Miguel Arcángel suffered heart-breaking damage during a 2003 earthquake. Although repairs are still underway, the church,…