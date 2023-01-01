Surfers won’t want to miss world-renowned Trestles, in protected San Onofre State Beach, just southeast of San Clemente. This beach is famous for its natural surf break that consistently churns out perfect waves, even in summer. There are also rugged bluff-top walking trails, swimming beaches and a developed inland campground.

Trestles is also a great success story for environmentalists and surfers, who for over a decade fought the extension of a nearby toll road. Visit savetrestles.surfrider.org to learn more.

To reach the beach, exit I-5 at Basilone Rd, then hoof to Trestles along the nature trail.