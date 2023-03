San Clemente City Beach stretches alongside this historic 1296ft-long, wood-built pier. The original 1928 pier, where Prohibition-era bootleggers once brought liquor ashore, was rebuilt most recently in 1985. Surfers go north of the pier, while swimmers and bodysurfers take the south side.

Parking in lots near the pier is $1.50 per hour, but good luck finding a spot during the summer daytime peak or on sunny weekends. If you're not driving, trains stop right in front of the pier.