One block southwest of the mission, next to the Capistrano train depot, this peaceful assemblage of a few dozen historic cottages and adobes now mostly houses cafes and gift shops. To see 1880s-era furnishings and decor, as well as vintage photographs, stop by the tiny O’Neill Museum.

Pick up a free walking-tour guide of historic San Juan Capistrano at the volunteer-staffed information kiosk off Verdugo St, by the railroad tracks.