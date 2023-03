Just south of the Laguna Beach boundary, this 18-acre county-run park is popular with surfers, sunbathers, bodysurfers and tide poolers. Families make the most of the park’s picnic tables, grills, restrooms and showers – all sprawling beneath the elegant bluff-top Ritz-Carlton resort. Open in summer, a beach concession stand rents boogie boards, beach chairs and umbrellas. Pay-and-display parking costs $1 per hour.

Call ahead to check the center’s opening times, which are subject to change.