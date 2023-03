This Old West–style park lets little ones get up close and personal with llamas, cows, pigs, chickens, and lots of bunnies and guinea pigs. There's a playground, toy train and pony rides ($5/8 for 1/2 laps). Purchase a basket of veggies to feed the animals ($4). There's a picnic area if you want to feed yourself or other humans.

It's located just past Los Rios Historic District.