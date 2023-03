In the middle of the harbor sits the island that time forgot. Its streets are still largely lined with tightly clustered cottages built in the 1920s and '30s when this was a summer getaway from LA. The 1.5-mile promenade that circles the island makes a terrific car-free stroll or jog. Departing from the Balboa Fun Zone, the ferry lands at Agate Ave, about 0.6 miles west of Marine Ave, which is lined with swimwear boutiques, Italian trattorias and cocktail bars.