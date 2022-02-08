LA and Orange County are the closest of neighbors, but in some ways they couldn't be more different. If LA is about stars, the OC is about surfers. LA: ever more urban, OC: proudly suburban, built around cars, freeways and shopping malls. If LA is SoCal's seat of liberal thinking, the OC's heritage is of megachurches and ultraconservative firebrands. If LA is Hollywood glam, the OC is Real Housewives.

Tourism is dominated by Disneyland in Anaheim in northern OC, and beach communities promising endless summer – and very different lifestyles as you progress down the coast from Seal Beach to Huntington Beach, Newport Beach to Laguna Beach.

While there’s some truth to those stereotypes of life behind the ‘Orange Curtain,’ this diverse county's 789 sq miles, 34 cities and 3.15 million people create deep pockets of individuality and beauty, while cool, urbanesque spots keep the OC ‘real,’ no matter one's reality.