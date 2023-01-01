Knott's Soak City

Next door to Knott's Berry Farm is this water park, boasting a 750,000-gallon wave pool, dozens of high-speed slides, tubes and flumes, and one of the world's longest lazy river attractions. You must have a bathing suit without rivets or metal pieces to go on some slides. Bring a beach towel and a change of dry clothes.

The park is open from Memorial Day (end May) to Labor Day (start of September), plus additional May and September weekends. Look online for often-significant discounts off the full admission. Rental lockers ($15 to $25 per day) and private cabanas (from $170) are available.