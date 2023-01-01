Christ Cathedral

This glass monolith was built in the shape of a four-pointed star and boasts 10,661 windows, seating capacity for 3000 and an organ with 16,000 pipes. Originally called 'Crystal Cathedral,' it was constructed in 1981 by architectural great Philip Johnson for the televangelist Robert Schuller. After Schuller's Crystal Cathedral Ministries went bankrupt, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange purchased the building. The main cathedral building is closed for renovation until late 2018, but visitors can tour the 34-acre grounds.

It's about 3 miles southeast of Disneyland.