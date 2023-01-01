Neon signage is a defining element of LA's cityscape, and the collection at this museum in the heart of Glendale's commercial district includes signage from some of the region's best-known establishments, from the legendary (departed) Brown Derby to the Pep Boys auto-repair shops. In addition to both permanent and temporary exhibits of signage and other light art, MONA also holds twice-monthly Neon Cruises on open-topped double-decker buses, to see works around town up close.

Parking in municipal structures is free for up to 1½ hours.