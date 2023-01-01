Autry Museum of the American West

Established by singing cowboy Gene Autry, this expansive, underrated museum offers contemporary perspectives on the history and people of the American West, as well as their links to today's culture. Permanent exhibitions span Native American traditions to 19th-century cattle drives, daily frontier life (look for the beautifully carved vintage saloon bar) to costumes and artifacts from Hollywood westerns. Blockbuster temporary exhibits cover themes including Route 66, the 1960s and '70s Chicano newspaper La Raza and Native American artist Harry Fonseca.

Year-round gallery talks, symposia, film screenings and other cultural events spur the intellect.