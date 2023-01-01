Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

Home to 1100 finned, feathered and furry friends from more than 250 species, the LA Zoo rarely fails to enthrall the little ones. Adults who have been to zoos in Hawaii, San Diego or Singapore, however, may find the place a little average. To save time, purchase tickets online. To save money, bring your own food and drinks as the offerings at the zoo are predictably overpriced.

The zoo began life at a nearby site in Griffith Park in 1912, originally as a refuge for retired circus animals. Remains from the old enclosures survive and make for a curious side trip if you're in the area.