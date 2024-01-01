Gilroy Gardens

Unusual Gilroy Gardens is a nonprofit family-oriented theme park focused on food and plants rather than Disney-esque cartoon characters. You’ve got to really love flowers, fruit and veggies to get your money’s worth, though. Most rides like the ‘Mushroom Swing’ are tame. Buy tickets online to save. From Hwy 101, follow Hwy 152 west; parking is $12.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  Train tracks in Santa Cruz, California, USA.

    Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

    21.74 MILES

    The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has been an Americana classic like few others for over a century. Now as in 1907 when the amusement park first opened, the…

  Portrait of John Steinbeck inside the lobby of the National Steinbeck Center in downtown Salinas.

    National Steinbeck Center

    22.62 MILES

    This museum will interest almost anyone, even if you don't know anything about Salinas’ Nobel Prize–winning native son, John Steinbeck (1902–68), a…

  Gray Whale Display Skeleton

    Seymour Marine Discovery Center

    24.49 MILES

    This educational center is part of UCSC’s Long Marine Laboratory. Interactive natural-science exhibits include tidal touch pools and aquariums, while…

  Exterior of the Winchester Mystery House with statues and a fountain.

    Winchester Mystery House

    28.04 MILES

    This ridiculous yet fascinating Victorian mansion is filled with 160 mostly non-utilitarian rooms with dead-end hallways and a staircase that runs up to a…

  UC Santa Cruz Silicon Valley Campus - Santa Clara, California, USA

    University of California, Santa Cruz

    23.84 MILES

    Check it: the school mascot is a banana slug! Established in 1965 in the hills above town, UCSC is known for its creative, liberal bent. The rural campus…

  The Mystery Spot, Santa Cruz, California USA

    Mystery Spot

    20.76 MILES

    A kitschy, old-fashioned tourist trap, Santa Cruz's Mystery Spot has scarcely changed since it opened in 1940. On a steeply sloping hillside, compasses…

  USA, California, Santa Cruz County, Big Sur, Pacific Ocean, Natural Bridges State Beach, Natural Bridge in the evening light

    Natural Bridges State Beach

    24.07 MILES

    Great for sunsets, this sandy beach fronted by a natural sandstone bridge is a family favorite and tops for wildlife viewing. Scan the bay for whales,…

  Tech Interactive museum Exterior

    Tech Interactive

    26.8 MILES

    Opposite Plaza de Cesar Chavez, San Jose's excellent technology museum examines subjects from robotics to space exploration, and genetics to virtual…

Nearby Central Coast attractions

1. Mission San Juan Bautista

12.07 MILES

Founded in 1797, this mission claims the largest church among California’s original 21 missions. Unknowingly built directly atop the San Andreas Fault,…

2. San Juan Bautista State Historic Park

12.14 MILES

Buildings around the old Spanish plaza opposite the mission anchor this small historical park. Cavernous stables hint at San Juan Bautista in its 1860s…

3. Casa de Fruta

13.61 MILES

Heading east from Gilroy on Hwy 152 toward I-5, Casa de Fruta is a commercialized farm stand with an old-fashioned carousel and choo-choo train rides for…

4. Manresa State Beach

13.92 MILES

Near Watsonville, the La Selva Beach exit off Hwy 1 leads here to this sparsely populated beach.

5. Sunset State Beach

13.94 MILES

The La Selva Beach exit off Hwy 1, near Watsonville, brings you here, where you can have miles of sand and surf almost all to yourself.

7. Forest of Nisene Marks State Park

15.48 MILES

Just north the Santa Cruz seaside suburb of Aptos, this State park offers ipcnic spots and the opportunity to hike, jog, or bike on 30 miles of trails in…

8. Seacliff State Beach

15.98 MILES

Seacliff State Beach harbors a ‘cement boat,’ a quixotic freighter built of concrete that floated OK, but ended up here as a coastal fishing pier. During…