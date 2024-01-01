Unusual Gilroy Gardens is a nonprofit family-oriented theme park focused on food and plants rather than Disney-esque cartoon characters. You’ve got to really love flowers, fruit and veggies to get your money’s worth, though. Most rides like the ‘Mushroom Swing’ are tame. Buy tickets online to save. From Hwy 101, follow Hwy 152 west; parking is $12.
