Sunset State Beach

Santa Cruz

LoginSave

The La Selva Beach exit off Hwy 1, near Watsonville, brings you here, where you can have miles of sand and surf almost all to yourself.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • MONTEREY, CA - APRIL10: The exterior of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, located at Cannery Row two hours south of San Francisco, is viewed on April 10, 2018, in Monterey, California. An estimated 15 million domestic and international travelers visit California each year generating more than $100 billion in revenue and creating more than one million jobs in the arts, entertainment, recreation, food service and accomodations sectors. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

    Monterey Bay Aquarium

    18.88 MILES

    Monterey is practically synonymous with its world-class aquarium overlooking Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, which protects dense kelp forests and…

  • Train tracks in Santa Cruz, California, USA.

    Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

    11.6 MILES

    The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has been an Americana classic like few others for over a century. Now as in 1907 when the amusement park first opened, the…

  • Point Lobos State Reserve near Carmel, CA

    Point Lobos State Natural Reserve

    26.18 MILES

    They bark, they laze and bathe and they’re fun to watch – sea lions are the stars in this state park some 4 miles south of Carmel, along with the…

  • Portrait of John Steinbeck inside the lobby of the National Steinbeck Center in downtown Salinas. The spinach scare is only the latest bad news for Salinas. The biggest city in Monterey County was so broke it nearly shut its libraries two years ago. It s also the least affordable city in the U.S., with the biggest gap between wages and home prices. (Photo by Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

    National Steinbeck Center

    17.42 MILES

    This museum will interest almost anyone, even if you don't know anything about Salinas’ Nobel Prize–winning native son, John Steinbeck (1902–68), a…

  • Gray Whale Display Skeleton

    Seymour Marine Discovery Center

    13.62 MILES

    This educational center is part of UCSC’s Long Marine Laboratory. Interactive natural-science exhibits include tidal touch pools and aquariums, while…

  • Father Junipero Serra Founded The Carmel Mission With The Help Of The Local Indian Population, Carmel, California. (Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Mission San Carlos Borromeo de Carmelo

    24.15 MILES

    Carmel's strikingly beautiful mission is an oasis of solemnity with flowering gardens and a thick-walled basilica filled with Spanish Colonial art and…

  • Monterey, CA -18 February 2018. The Monterey State Historic Park is composed of a number of significant historic houses and buildings interspersed throughout Old Monterey.

    Pacific House

    19.85 MILES

    Find out what's currently open at Monterey State Historic Park, grab a free map and buy tickets for guided walking tours inside this 1847 adobe building,…

  • UC Santa Cruz Silicon Valley Campus - Santa Clara, California, USA - June 29, 2019; Shutterstock ID 1438419443; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    University of California, Santa Cruz

    14.22 MILES

    Check it: the school mascot is a banana slug! Established in 1965 in the hills above town, UCSC is known for its creative, liberal bent. The rural campus…

View more attractions

Nearby Santa Cruz attractions

1. Manresa State Beach

3.57 MILES

Near Watsonville, the La Selva Beach exit off Hwy 1 leads here to this sparsely populated beach.

2. Seacliff State Beach

7.43 MILES

Seacliff State Beach harbors a ‘cement boat,’ a quixotic freighter built of concrete that floated OK, but ended up here as a coastal fishing pier. During…

4. Forest of Nisene Marks State Park

8.17 MILES

Just north the Santa Cruz seaside suburb of Aptos, this State park offers ipcnic spots and the opportunity to hike, jog, or bike on 30 miles of trails in…

5. New Brighton State Beach

8.51 MILES

Heading east of Santa Cruz to Capitola, New Brighton State Beach is a quieter place for a swim, paddle boarding or camping on a forested bluff.

6. Moran Lake County Park

9.42 MILES

With a good surf break and bathrooms, this pretty all-around sandy spot is further east of 26th Ave off E Cliff Dr.

7. Twin Lakes State Beach

10.56 MILES

Big beach with bonfire pits and a lagoon, good for kids and often fairly empty. It’s off E Cliff Dr.

8. Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History

11.21 MILES

The collections at this pint-sized museum include stuffed-animal mounts, Native Californian cultural artifacts and a touch-friendly tide pool that shows…