Casa de Fruta

Central Coast

Heading east from Gilroy on Hwy 152 toward I-5, Casa de Fruta is a commercialized farm stand with an old-fashioned carousel and choo-choo train rides for youngsters.

  • Portrait of John Steinbeck inside the lobby of the National Steinbeck Center in downtown Salinas. The spinach scare is only the latest bad news for Salinas. The biggest city in Monterey County was so broke it nearly shut its libraries two years ago. It s also the least affordable city in the U.S., with the biggest gap between wages and home prices. (Photo by Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

    National Steinbeck Center

    26.22 MILES

    This museum will interest almost anyone, even if you don't know anything about Salinas’ Nobel Prize–winning native son, John Steinbeck (1902–68), a…

  • Mission San Juan Bautista

    Mission San Juan Bautista

    12.95 MILES

    Founded in 1797, this mission claims the largest church among California’s original 21 missions. Unknowingly built directly atop the San Andreas Fault,…

  • Seacliff State Beach

    Seacliff State Beach

    29.4 MILES

    Seacliff State Beach harbors a ‘cement boat,’ a quixotic freighter built of concrete that floated OK, but ended up here as a coastal fishing pier. During…

  • Manresa State Beach

    Manresa State Beach

    26.84 MILES

    Near Watsonville, the La Selva Beach exit off Hwy 1 leads here to this sparsely populated beach.

  • San Juan Bautista State Historic Park

    San Juan Bautista State Historic Park

    12.99 MILES

    Buildings around the old Spanish plaza opposite the mission anchor this small historical park. Cavernous stables hint at San Juan Bautista in its 1860s…

  • Gilroy Gardens

    Gilroy Gardens

    13.61 MILES

    Unusual Gilroy Gardens is a nonprofit family-oriented theme park focused on food and plants rather than Disney-esque cartoon characters. You’ve got to…

  • Fremont Peak Astronomical Observatory

    Fremont Peak Astronomical Observatory

    16.99 MILES

    Equipped with a 30in telescope, Fremont Peak's astronomical observatory is usually open to the public on many Saturday nights between April and October,…

