Equipped with a 30in telescope, Fremont Peak's astronomical observatory is usually open to the public on many Saturday nights between April and October, starting at 8pm or 8:30pm. Afternoon solar viewing happens monthly between March and October. It's about 11 miles south of San Juan Bautista.
Fremont Peak Astronomical Observatory
Central Coast
