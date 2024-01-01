Fremont Peak Astronomical Observatory

Central Coast

LoginSave

Equipped with a 30in telescope, Fremont Peak's astronomical observatory is usually open to the public on many Saturday nights between April and October, starting at 8pm or 8:30pm. Afternoon solar viewing happens monthly between March and October. It's about 11 miles south of San Juan Bautista.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • MONTEREY, CA - APRIL10: The exterior of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, located at Cannery Row two hours south of San Francisco, is viewed on April 10, 2018, in Monterey, California. An estimated 15 million domestic and international travelers visit California each year generating more than $100 billion in revenue and creating more than one million jobs in the arts, entertainment, recreation, food service and accomodations sectors. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

    Monterey Bay Aquarium

    24.4 MILES

    Monterey is practically synonymous with its world-class aquarium overlooking Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, which protects dense kelp forests and…

  • Point Lobos State Reserve near Carmel, CA

    Point Lobos State Natural Reserve

    29.57 MILES

    They bark, they laze and bathe and they’re fun to watch – sea lions are the stars in this state park some 4 miles south of Carmel, along with the…

  • Portrait of John Steinbeck inside the lobby of the National Steinbeck Center in downtown Salinas. The spinach scare is only the latest bad news for Salinas. The biggest city in Monterey County was so broke it nearly shut its libraries two years ago. It s also the least affordable city in the U.S., with the biggest gap between wages and home prices. (Photo by Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

    National Steinbeck Center

    10.37 MILES

    This museum will interest almost anyone, even if you don't know anything about Salinas’ Nobel Prize–winning native son, John Steinbeck (1902–68), a…

  • Father Junipero Serra Founded The Carmel Mission With The Help Of The Local Indian Population, Carmel, California. (Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Mission San Carlos Borromeo de Carmelo

    27.72 MILES

    Carmel's strikingly beautiful mission is an oasis of solemnity with flowering gardens and a thick-walled basilica filled with Spanish Colonial art and…

  • Monterey, CA -18 February 2018. The Monterey State Historic Park is composed of a number of significant historic houses and buildings interspersed throughout Old Monterey.

    Pacific House

    24.45 MILES

    Find out what's currently open at Monterey State Historic Park, grab a free map and buy tickets for guided walking tours inside this 1847 adobe building,…

  • The Tor House And Hawk Tower Were Built And Lived In By Poet Robinson Jeffers, Carmel, California. (Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Tor House

    28.34 MILES

    Even if you’ve never heard of 20th-century poet Robinson Jeffers, a pilgrimage to this house built with his own hands offers fascinating insights into…

  • Garden at Monterey State Historic Park.

    Monterey State Historic Park

    24.46 MILES

    Old Monterey is home to an extraordinary assemblage of 19th-century brick and adobe buildings administered as a state park and linked by a 2-mile self…

  • Pinnacles National Park

    Pinnacles National Park

    24.65 MILES

    A study in geological drama, this park's craggy monoliths, sheer-walled canyons and twisting caves are the result of millions of years of erosion. In…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Coast attractions

1. Fremont Peak State Park

0.18 MILES

Containing the Fremont Peak Astronomical Observatory, this park offers excellent views of Monterey Bay and the Pacific Ocean from its four-mile network of…

2. San Juan Bautista State Historic Park

6.15 MILES

Buildings around the old Spanish plaza opposite the mission anchor this small historical park. Cavernous stables hint at San Juan Bautista in its 1860s…

3. Mission San Juan Bautista

6.23 MILES

Founded in 1797, this mission claims the largest church among California’s original 21 missions. Unknowingly built directly atop the San Andreas Fault,…

4. National Steinbeck Center

10.37 MILES

This museum will interest almost anyone, even if you don't know anything about Salinas’ Nobel Prize–winning native son, John Steinbeck (1902–68), a…

5. Steinbeck House

10.56 MILES

Steinbeck was born and spent much of his boyhood in this house, four blocks west of the museum. It’s now a twee lunch cafe, which we’re not sure he’d…

8. Casa de Fruta

16.99 MILES

Heading east from Gilroy on Hwy 152 toward I-5, Casa de Fruta is a commercialized farm stand with an old-fashioned carousel and choo-choo train rides for…