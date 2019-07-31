America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…
Cambridge
Stretched out along the north shore of the Charles River, Cambridge is a separate city with two distinguished universities, a host of historic sites, and artistic and cultural attractions galore. The streets around Harvard, Central Sq and Kendall Sq are home to restaurants, bars and clubs that rival their counterparts across the river.
Explore Cambridge
- Harvard University
America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…
- HHarvard Yard
Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology offers a different perspective on academia. MIT has a proud history of pushing the boundaries, from its…
- MMt Auburn Cemetery
This delightful spot at the end of Brattle St is worth the 30-minute walk west from Harvard Square. Developed in 1831, it was the first 'garden cemetery'…
- HHarvard Art Museums
The 2014 renovation and expansion of Harvard's art museums allowed the university's massive 250,000-piece collection to come together under one very…
- HHarvard Museum of Natural History
This institution is famed for its botanical galleries, featuring some 3000 pieces of handblown, intricately crafted glass flowers and plants. There is a…
- SSmith Campus Center
After a massive overhaul, the Smith Campus Center has been transformed into a fabulous 'living room' for students and visitors to congregate, study,…
- HHarvard Museums of Science & Culture
One ticket covers admission to both of the university's esteemed science museums: the Harvard Museum of Natural History, with the famed glass-flower…
- TTory Row
Heading west out of Harvard Square, Brattle St is the epitome of colonial posh. Lined with mansions that were once home to royal sympathizers, the street…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cambridge.
See
Harvard University
America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…
See
Harvard Yard
Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…
See
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology offers a different perspective on academia. MIT has a proud history of pushing the boundaries, from its…
See
Mt Auburn Cemetery
This delightful spot at the end of Brattle St is worth the 30-minute walk west from Harvard Square. Developed in 1831, it was the first 'garden cemetery'…
See
Harvard Art Museums
The 2014 renovation and expansion of Harvard's art museums allowed the university's massive 250,000-piece collection to come together under one very…
See
Harvard Museum of Natural History
This institution is famed for its botanical galleries, featuring some 3000 pieces of handblown, intricately crafted glass flowers and plants. There is a…
See
Smith Campus Center
After a massive overhaul, the Smith Campus Center has been transformed into a fabulous 'living room' for students and visitors to congregate, study,…
See
Harvard Museums of Science & Culture
One ticket covers admission to both of the university's esteemed science museums: the Harvard Museum of Natural History, with the famed glass-flower…
See
Tory Row
Heading west out of Harvard Square, Brattle St is the epitome of colonial posh. Lined with mansions that were once home to royal sympathizers, the street…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Cambridge
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.