Getty Images

Cambridge

Stretched out along the north shore of the Charles River, Cambridge is a separate city with two distinguished universities, a host of historic sites, and artistic and cultural attractions galore. The streets around Harvard, Central Sq and Kendall Sq are home to restaurants, bars and clubs that rival their counterparts across the river.

Explore Cambridge

  • Harvard University

    America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…

  • H

    Harvard Yard

    Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology

    The Massachusetts Institute of Technology offers a different perspective on academia. MIT has a proud history of pushing the boundaries, from its…

  • M

    Mt Auburn Cemetery

    This delightful spot at the end of Brattle St is worth the 30-minute walk west from Harvard Square. Developed in 1831, it was the first 'garden cemetery'…

  • H

    Harvard Art Museums

    The 2014 renovation and expansion of Harvard's art museums allowed the university's massive 250,000-piece collection to come together under one very…

  • H

    Harvard Museum of Natural History

    This institution is famed for its botanical galleries, featuring some 3000 pieces of handblown, intricately crafted glass flowers and plants. There is a…

  • S

    Smith Campus Center

    After a massive overhaul, the Smith Campus Center has been transformed into a fabulous 'living room' for students and visitors to congregate, study,…

  • H

    Harvard Museums of Science & Culture

    One ticket covers admission to both of the university's esteemed science museums: the Harvard Museum of Natural History, with the famed glass-flower…

  • T

    Tory Row

    Heading west out of Harvard Square, Brattle St is the epitome of colonial posh. Lined with mansions that were once home to royal sympathizers, the street…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cambridge.

  • See

    Harvard University

    America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…

  • See

    Harvard Yard

    Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…

  • See

    Massachusetts Institute of Technology

    The Massachusetts Institute of Technology offers a different perspective on academia. MIT has a proud history of pushing the boundaries, from its…

  • See

    Mt Auburn Cemetery

    This delightful spot at the end of Brattle St is worth the 30-minute walk west from Harvard Square. Developed in 1831, it was the first 'garden cemetery'…

  • See

    Harvard Art Museums

    The 2014 renovation and expansion of Harvard's art museums allowed the university's massive 250,000-piece collection to come together under one very…

  • See

    Harvard Museum of Natural History

    This institution is famed for its botanical galleries, featuring some 3000 pieces of handblown, intricately crafted glass flowers and plants. There is a…

  • See

    Smith Campus Center

    After a massive overhaul, the Smith Campus Center has been transformed into a fabulous 'living room' for students and visitors to congregate, study,…

  • See

    Harvard Museums of Science & Culture

    One ticket covers admission to both of the university's esteemed science museums: the Harvard Museum of Natural History, with the famed glass-flower…

  • See

    Tory Row

    Heading west out of Harvard Square, Brattle St is the epitome of colonial posh. Lined with mansions that were once home to royal sympathizers, the street…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Cambridge

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.