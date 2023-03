When developer Robert McCulloch needed a gimmick to drum up attention for the planned community of Lake Havasu City, London Bridge came up for sale. Snapped up for just $2.46 million, it was broken into 10,276 slabs and reassembled in the Arizona desert. The first car rolled across in 1971. Listed in the Guinness World Records as the world's largest antique, it's one of Arizona's most incongruous tourist sites, and among its most popular.