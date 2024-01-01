Old Trails Bridge

The Deserts

East of the California–Arizona state line, south of I-40, the arched Old Trails Bridge welcomes the Mother Road to California under endless blue skies. You might recognize the bridge: the Great Depression–era Joad family used it to cross the Colorado River in the movie version of John Steinbeck’s novel Grapes of Wrath.

