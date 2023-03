The Havasu National Wildlife Refuge is a major habitat for migratory birds and waterbirds. Look for herons, ducks, geese, blackbirds and other winged creatures (including 25 species of dragonfly) as you raft or canoe through Topock Gorge. Under the surface lurks the endangered razorback sucker, and there are plenty of coves and sandy beaches for picnics and sunning. It's located 29 miles north of Lake Havasu City; the main entrance is off I-40.