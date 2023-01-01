Finished in 1938, this mighty dam formed Lake Havasu 15 miles north of town. It may not look like it, but it is the world's deepest dam, with 73% of its structural height of 320ft buried beneath the original riverbed. The interior of the dam has been off-limits to tourists since September 11, 2001, but you can drive over it between 6am and 11pm (the road is too narrow for large RVs).

Enjoy nice views of the dam from pull-offs on the California side. For a pleasant scenic drive along the river, continue south on the 11-mile Parker Dam Backcountry Byway, which tracks the Parker Strip in California. Drive slowly; resident burros walk on the road.