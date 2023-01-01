Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge

Abutting Cattail Cove, where the Bill Williams River meets Lake Havasu, is this calm wildlife refuge, which helps protect the unique transition zone between the Mojave and Sonoran Desert ecosystems. On a finger of land pointing into the lake, there's a 1.4-mile interpretive trail through a botanic garden of native flora, with shaded benches and access to fishing platforms.

Endangered birds like to roost in the largest cottonwood/willow grove along the entire length of the Colorado River. The entrance is between mile markers 161 and 162.