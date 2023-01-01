The Musk Ox Farm is home to a domesticated herd of these big, shaggy beasts. These ice-age critters are intelligent enough to have evolved a complex social structure that allows survival under incredibly harsh conditions. Qiviut (kiv-ee-oot), the incredibly warm, soft and pricey material ($55 for 2oz of raw qiviut or $95 for an ounce of yarn) made from the musk ox’s undercoat, is harvested here. Tours are given every 30 minutes.

Fine sweaters and hats are for sale in the gift shop. And yes, you’ll probably get to pet the musk ox too.