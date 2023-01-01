Colony House Museum

This friendly museum is run by enthusiastic Colony descendants. Take the time for a guided tour, and you’ll leave with an appreciation of the enormity of the colonizing project. The museum itself was a ‘Colony Farm House’ built during the original settlement of Palmer, and its eight rooms are still furnished with artifacts and stories from that era.

To bring their living-room piano to Alaska, members of one pioneer family left behind their luggage and stuffed their clothes in it, the only way to make their weight allotment. Rumor has it a sock or two is still stuffed inside.