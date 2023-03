Trekkies take note: Knik Glacier is best known as the setting where a portion of Star Trek VI was filmed. You can get a partial view of the ice floe at Mile 7 of Knik River Rd off Old Glenn Hwy, but the best way to experience it is on either an air- or jet-boat ride up the Knik River. Knik Glacier Tours has three-hour tours departing twice a day that include an overland safari before the boat ride.